Prevent Cyber Threats with Dojo by BullGuard System

The Internet of Things (IoT) is already connecting millions of formerly unconnected “things” to the Internet, allowing homeowners to more easily monitor and control devices like thermostats, light switches, surveillance cameras, and garage door openers and more. It a huge convenience and time-saver, but at the same time, it poses a potential threat of cyber hacking. When information is shared across the Internet, it can fall into the wrong hands, leaving your home and belongings at risk. According to Cisco Systems, in 2008 there were already more things connected to the Internet than people, and that number is expected to explode, reaching 50 billion devices by 2020.

With each new Internet-connected device that enters your home, you add another avenue for cyber attacks. For this reason, companies like BullGuard have been hard at work developing security solutions to detect and protect all smart home devices from cyber threats, ultimately safeguarding important data and your privacy.

Recently acquired by Dojo Labs, BullGuard has developed a $199 smart home security solution that discovers devices connected to the home network, secures them, and continuously analyzes their network activity for any suspicious behavior.

The Dojo system consists of a “pebble” that sits out where you can see it and is portable; it’s companion dock stays tucked away with your home network’s router. Rings of light on the Dojo pebble illuminate red, yellow, or green when activity is detected on the network.

A smartphone app allows users to interact with the Dojo pebble to block network activity if necessary.

There is also a cloud-based component to the system. This intelligent defense system in the sky gets to know your devices and finds patterns in their behavior. Using this information, it then sets up a perimeter that protects your home and makes sure that you are in total control.

“Most people don’t consider a security solution until after their information has been hacked and their privacy violated. The smart home market is growing at an fast pace, and we’ve recently seen major privacy breaches caused by compromised devices, including the largest ever Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attached launched from an IoT botnet,” says Yossi Atias, general manager IoT Security of BullGuard. “Dojo by BullGuard makes it easy to safeguard and protect your privacy and your family by constantly and seamlessly monitoring and protection all smart home devices against security breaches.”

The system will be available in April; the $199 price includes 12 months of service.