Predictive Analytics Lets Home Security System Forecast Problems Before They Happen

Just like a reliable weather forecast, a security system that uses predictive analytics to monitor the home environment can let you know how to react before something even happens. The OnePrevent wireless home security system from OneEvent Technologies leverages a powerful cloud-based analytical engine that processes data collected by wireless sensors to determine what’s normal within a home.

By constantly measuring environmental factors such as temperature, air quality, motion, and moisture, the deep learning analytics engine learns what is ‘normal’ over time in a specific space. If the system receives an abmormal

reading, it can determine potential risks and alert a homeowner of the possibility of a disaster, such as a fire or flood, before the event actually occurs.

In UL research testing, the OnePrevent system was able to anticipate a fire up to 20 minutes before the smoke alarms went off.

The OnePrevent system consists of the following:

The OneEvent gatewayconnects each environmental sensor to the cloud where the patented predictive analytic engine lives. The gateway receives radio transmissions from the sensors and wirelessly transmits that information to the cloud via secure cellular connection, negating the need for Wi-Fi or other wireless transmission methods. A single gateway covers an area of 10,000 square feet and supports over 100 sensors. ​

The OneEvent multi-sensor smoke/temperature alarmfeatures advanced photo-electric smoke and temperature sensing technology with highly accurate temperature detection. This UL 217 listed multi-sensor detects and sends independent gradient data to the analytics engine.

The OneEvent door/window sensorsare adaptable for use as a perimeter or interior portal detector. The versatile contact sensor can be used in a variety of situations and reports its status to the cloud-based analytical engine.

​The OneEvent multi-sensor presence detector supplies activity detection to the OnePrevent gateway and incorporates a humidity, temperature, and light sensor to further the OnePrevent system’s predictive sensor data.