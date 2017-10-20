Peepholecam from Brinno Provides a Clear View of the Outside

Say good-bye to the old-fashioned peephole in the front door. For added peace of mind and home security, the Brinno SHC500 is a digital peephole that you can actually be proud of. It records what’s happening on the other side of the door and gives you a much clearer view than your regular, run-of-the-mill door peephole. You can replace your antiquated peephole with a big screen peephole camera that is wireless and offers long battery life. Enjoy the home security benefits of being able to record clear visitor images at your doorstep and keeping digital log files that can be easily replayed at a simple push of button.

The SHC500 peephole, which features clear digital resolution and the ability to record who is standing in front of your door, is designed to eliminate the fish-eye distortion that causes problems when trying to decipher who’s at your door. As the Brinno website touts, it’s easy to install and use, is less expensive than a traditional home security system, and offers higher-resolution imaging than a traditional home security camera.

The Brinno SHC500 has a 2.7-inch LCD screen that provides a clear image of visitors. The images captured through the peephole’s video capability are stored in a digital log that encompasses images and video clips. Sorting the images and videos is easy, as each image is time-stamped with the time a guest arrived. The images can be saved on a micro SD card with up to 32GB, and replayed at the push of a button. Low light situations are not an issue, as the SHC500 provides a clear image of who is at the door, even when it’s dark outside.

Four AA batteries will keep it powered for up to six months, and there’s no wiring or permanent installation necessary, so you can take it with you when you move. The SHC500 is available on Amazon for $180 or for $230 with an added knocking sensor, which triggers the device to automatically take a photo when someone knocks on the door.