Outdoor Light Fixture Uses Artificial Intelligence to ID Vehicles in your Driveway

Artificial intelligence opens up a world of possibilities for smart homes. Kuna Systems has entered the market by developing an outdoor light that can evaluate and identify movement and objects outside of the home to make educated decisions. The inaugural feature is a first-of-its-kind vehicle recognition technology, which can identify the color, make and model of a vehicle in less than a second.

Kuna AI performs vehicle recognition through a sophisticated neural network, which is designed using deep learning and based on the human visual cortex. The technology has been trained on tens of thousands of images of vehicles and over time, it will learn to match cars to owners. For example, a black Ford Fusion means dad is home or a silver Toyota Prius means the babysitter has arrived.

This will serve as a building block for a wider range of capabilities that will enable Kuna Powered devices to function proactively in protecting homes and families. In the future, Kuna AI’s recognition will advance to not only identify the color, make and model of a vehicle, but a specific vehicle, such as a delivery truck or emergency vehicle.

Once the vehicle has been identified, the Kuna AI light can trigger other smart devices in the home. Currently, homeowners will receive a push notification through the Kuna app alerting them that a person or vehicle is outside the home. In the near future, the notification can include the car color and body type (Black SUV, Red Sedan). As the technology continues to learn through increased use, it will be able to proactively identify and react to assigned vehicles. For example, if a Blue Truck pulls up to the home, the smart security light will immediately trigger a siren or if a Silver Van pulls up, the light will turn on.

“Over time, we see this technology being able to ease the decision-making process for homeowners with suggested responses to activities outside the home. If dad’s car is identified as pulling up the driveway, the light can play an automatic greeting – ‘Welcome Home Dad!’’ says Haomiao Huang, CTO and co-founder of Kuna Systems. “Alternatively, if there is a string of crime in a neighborhood, a homeowner could identify various incidences of the suspected vehicle driving past the home. Then, they could assign a reaction to that vehicle to either trigger a siren or eventually, even send the footage to the police.”

To further enhance Kuna AI, Kuna will also be working within UC Berkeley’s RISE Lab. The collaboration with RISE Lab is a joint effort to push Kuna’s boundaries in artificial intelligence and vision recognition, while still achieving quick and accurate results.

The current iteration of Kuna AI is now available to ‘Absolute Control’ premium plan subscribers with a full feature rollout to all Absolute Control subscribers this summer, and wide availability to all Kuna premium plan subscribers this fall. Kuna AI is integrated with all Kuna Powered devices, including Maximus SSL and Toucan outdoor lights fixtures.

Huang says the AI technology adds nothing to the cost of the Kuna AI outdoor light fixtures.