Steve Karantzoulidis

Homeowners with Alarm.com-powered homes now have the ability to use the voice command, Okay Google, with their Google Home to control their smart security systems.

Users will be able to arm and disarm their security systems by speaking to the Google Home device. Other abilities include unlocking doors, checking the status of devices, changing the temperature and controlling whole groups of devices such as lights. See the commands below.

Since the beginning of 2017, the Google Home has been lacking in the integration department compared to the Amazon Echo. However, Google has announced a slew of new integrations over the past few months and most recently at its 2017 I/O developer festival.

Perhaps these recent integrations will help sway more consumers into purchasing voice assistants.

Here are some things Alarm.com customers can now do with Google Home.

Arm the Security System

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to arm the security system

Disarm the Security System

It’s just as easy to disarm the system with voice control. But it shouldn’t be easy for just anyone to disarm. So Alarm.com enabled an optional four-digit PIN for disarming, giving a voice controlled home an additional layer of security.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to disarm the security system with (PIN)

Control Access to the Home

The action makes it easy to secure and unsecure the home’s perimeter, with voice control for smart locks and garage doors. As with the security system, users have the option of enabling a PIN for actions that grant entry to the home.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to open the garage with (PIN)

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to unlock the front door with (PIN)

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to lock the front door

Check the Status of Devices

Sometimes, users just need to know the status of things around their home.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com, is the security system armed?

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com, what’s the thermostat temperature?

Change the Temperature

Adjust by value.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to turn down thermostat by three degrees

Adjust by comfort level.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to turn the temperature down (a comfort level command will adjust the thermostat by two degrees Fahrenheit)

Specify a temperature.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to set the temperature to 72

Control Whole Groups of Devices

Users can interact with their home’s smart lights by calling out a single device, group or general device type.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to switch on the living room lamp

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to switch on the office lights

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to turn off the lights

The same goes for smart locks, with the ability to lock the house down with a single command.

Okay Google: ask Alarm.com to lock the doors