Ok Google, Show Me My Logitech Home Security Cameras

Logitech Circle 2 cameras can now be access with an Ok Google voice command; viewable on your mobile device or TV.

Ok Google

You have a feeling that someone has stepped into your backyard. In the past, you might have switched your TV to its dedicated “surveillance camera” channel to view the action. It was simple process of tapping a button on a handheld remote, but Logitech has simplified the task to a simple voice command.

The company’s line of Circle 2 home security cameras now work with the Google Assistant on smart speakers like Google Home, eligible Android phones and iPhones, so you can easily ask to watch live video of what’s happening in and around your home. Start by saying, “Ok Google, show me the backyard camera,” to show a live view of your backyard on your TV using the Google Assistant and Chromecast, or a TV with Chromecast built in.

“We’ve worked with Google to make your home security smarter and even easier to access,” says Vincent Borel, director of new ventures at Logitech. “Logitech Circle 2 seamlessly integrates with your favorite voice assistant so whether you’re far from your mobile device and simply want to check who’s at the door or prefer watching the camera live view on a larger screen, our newest integration with the Google Assistant truly enhances your Circle 2 security camera experience.”

This latest integration with the Google Assistant works on all Circle 2 Cameras (Wired or Wire-Free), as well as the first generation Logi Circle, allowing you to watch live video of what’s happening in and around your home directly on your TV. To access this experience, you must have a Chromecast or TV with Chromecast built in and the Google Assistant on your eligible Android phone, iPhone or smart speaker like Google Home. You can view any of your Circle 2 cameras just using your voice. For example, if your Circle 2 Camera is named “front door,” you can say, “Ok Google, show me the front door camera.”

To learn more how you can start using the Google Assistant to control your Circle 2 and smart home security experience with your voice, visit here.

 

Availability

Logitech Circle 2 home security cameras along with mounts and accessories are available now and can be purchased at Logitech.com, Apple, Amazon and Best Buy. Circle 2 Wired is $179.99 and Circle 2 Wire-Free is $199.99.

 

