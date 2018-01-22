New Yale Smart Lock Designed to Secure Andersen Hinged Patio Doors

Smart locks have been widely available for some time for the front door. And that’s a good thing given the fact that most break-ins happen through the front door. To offer even greater home protection, Yale Locks & Hardware brings the security and convenience of its keyless electronic locks exclusively to Andersen hinged patio doors.

The Yale Assure Lock is a sleek new keyless lock featuring Z-Wave for compatibility with a wide range of smart home platforms, and Bluetooth for key free unlocking. It offers voice control via Alexa when used in conjunction with a smart home hub, and can be unlocked by entering a PIN code using the lock’s backlit touchscreen.

“By extending keyless, electronic control to patio doors, our new Assure Lock provides homeowners with a whole new level of control over their homes,” says Jason Williams, president, ASSA ABLOY U.S. Residential Group, which includes Yale Residential. “And we’re very pleased to have worked with Andersen on the development of these locks for their industry-leading line of hinged patio doors.”

The new Assure Lock is a slender lever lock that is compatible with Andersen’s Architectural Collection hinged patio doors. Its slim, low-profile one-piece design complements the Andersen doors, regardless of style, to enhance both their appearance and function.

The lock is easily integrated into a Z-Wave smart home or alarm system to provide remote operation of the lock from anywhere, and, thanks to Andersen’s VeriLock Security Sensors technology, can alert the homeowner whether their patio doors are open, closed, locked or unlocked via a self-monitoring or professional monitoring system.

“This is a great next step for Andersen’s Verilock technology. Our customers can not only monitor the status of their patio doors, they can now take action on remotely locking or unlocking their hinged patio doors,” says Rob Garofalo, senior business manager of Andersen’s Architectural Collection product.

A companion Yale Assure app allows homeowners to send digital keys to others, control when each digital key holder has access, view recent access history, and permanently revoke a digital key at any time. Unlocking the Assure Lock with a smartphone is easy – a patented unlocking method called Twist & Go prevents unintended unlocking by requiring the user to rotate the phone 90 degrees before tapping the check mark on the keypad.

The new Yale Assure Lock for Andersen hinged patio doors will be available in March 2018 and priced between $400 and $450.