New Sensor Detects and Warns of Radon Gas in Your Home

Radon exposure claims the lives of approximately 21,000 Americans each year, which is more than six times the number of deaths attributed annually to house fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined. The dangerous gas is present in every home nationwide to varying degrees based on climate, ventilation levels, time of year and a variety of other factors.

The most common type of radon test kit used today is a charcoal canister, which only provides a short-term measurement (days) and requires being sent to a lab for analysis.

A new sensor developed by Airthings lets you know the second radon gas in your home reaches unhealthy levels. The $199 Wave sends alerts to your smartphone or tablet automatically so you can react to and remedy the problem immediately.

The Airthings Wave employs digital sensors and smart home technology for a unique combination of real-time radon levels and long-term measurement. When Wave detects high radon levels for a period of time exceeding national guidelines (48 hours in the U.S.), it sends a notification and offers recommendations on how to reduce radon levels.

“Every home should have a radon detector, and it’s our mission at Airthings to make that happen,” says Oyvind Birkenes, Airthings CEO. “We’re seeing increased attention to radon exposure thanks to initiatives from the EPA, WHO and legislation at the state level. These are encouraging developments that pave the way for Wave’s progressive technology to provide consumers with invaluable information and peace of mind that their homes are healthy for themselves and their families.”

Even if you don’t use the smartphone app, you can still gauge the quality of the indoor air by waving a hand in front of the sensor, which looks like a smoke detector. A wave of a hand activates a visual indicator light: green means good, yellow is a warning, and red means danger.

In addition to color-coded visual cues, Wave will emit an audio alert when the device detects high radon levels or low battery.