New Outdoor Security Camera from Yi Technology Slides in at Less Than $100

One of the most sought after features in home security cameras is night vison. There are many cameras that can see in the dark, and Yi Technology has introduced another option that sells for less than $100.

In Yi’s official press release, the company announced that the advanced security camera provides full high-definition (HD) images in wind, rain, or shine and an instant live feed for real-time updates through the Yi Home App, offering unparalleled home protection and safety at a fraction of comparable alternatives.

“Whether you own a home in a quiet suburb or rent an apartment in the middle of a bustling city, people want a clear view of what is going on outside their home when they’re away or asleep,” says Sean Da, CEO of Yi Technology. “While smart living technology solutions can offer a way to lessen the stress of home security to date they have been complex and cost prohibitive for most people and most homes. With our Yi Outdoor Camera, we hope to offer peace of mind for anyone who wants to create a safer, more connected environment.”

The Yi Outdoor Camera detects motion to alert users of unwanted intruders and a deterrent alarm to send trespassers a warning. It also includes two-way audio with an integrated microphone and high-power speaker so users can communicate with guests, smoothly and clearly.

Key features include:

110-degree wide-angle lens

Night vision at 20 frames per second for a 15-meter viewing distance

IP65 waterproof rating

Operates in all climates, between 5 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit

Customized alerts and on-demand live feed through the Yi Home App

Yi Cloud keeps your footage safe, encrypted and accessible anytime, anywhere. New subscribers get 1 month free trial

The YI Outdoor Camera 1080p is now available on YITechnology.com and Amazon.com, and will later be available on AliExpress.com.