New IP Camera Recognizes Faces

When most people install an IP camera, their top priority is being able to remotely monitor who’s at the front door. But there are other uses that can also provide valuable peace of mind. Positoined in the kitchen, living room, or anywhere else inside the house, you can use a camera to check up on the kids, make sure an elderly loved-one is okay, and see if Fido has upset the trash can.

Tend believes that monitoring the well-being of loved ones is just as important as seeing who’s at the front door, and designed its new Lynx Indoor IP camera to do just that. Featuring advanced facial recognition technology, the camera automatically recognizes familiar faces to maximize security and eliminate false alarms. Simply use the free Tend Secure app (for iOS and Android) to pre-load images of loved ones and other familiar faces to the Facial Recognition Library. Once trained, the Tend Secure app issues a mobile check-in alert when children arrive home from school or if unfamiliar faces are detected so users can immediately see a live stream of suspicious activity.

The video can be viewed in 1080p HD, accompanied by two-way audio. Because it communicates via Wi-Fi, the Lynx Indoor IP camera can easily be placed or mounted anywhere with no complicated wiring for 24-hour day- and nighttime (Infrared) monitoring. Multiple Lynx Indoor cameras can also be installed on the same network to monitor different rooms, entryways, or other locations around the home.

The system comes with lifetime free seven-day cloud storage; the past seven days of captured video and audio are saved automatically and stored on Tend Insight’s cloud-based servers for secure access from anywhere using the Tend Secure mobile app.

“We designed Lynx to be exceptionally user-friendly and accessible, giving anyone the ability to secure what you love with a system so incredibly simple that it blends effortlessly into your everyday activities,” says Herman Yau, Tend co-founder and CEO. “But, with our advanced imaging and facial recognition technology, you also get the most sophisticated system available on the market to protect what matters most.”

The Tend Secure Lynx Indoor Camera is available at Walmart, Jet.com, Amazon.com and tendinsights.com for $59.99.