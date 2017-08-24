Electronic House

New from Fibaro: Temperature Sensor Watches Doors and Windows

The Door/Window 2 sensor is Z-Wave Plus certified, delivering better battery life and temperature sensor in a small form factor.

Some sensors are designed to detect one condition, and that’s okay.  But Fibaro has combined a few sensing technologies into one small-size device that fits right on the side of a door or window, gate or a set of blinds. The Door/Window Sensor 2, a Z-Wave Plus certified smart home device, monitors the status of the door, window, gate or blinds. At the same time it functions as a temperature sensor.

The combo sensor can report to your smartphone or tablet a change in open/close status to help prevent theft, break-ins, and energy loss if a door or window is unintentionally left open. Then, through its internal temperature sensor monitor temperature changes to maximize efficiency and reduce monthly electricity bills. For additional security the Door/Window Sensor 2 also includes a tamper sensor that will alert the user if someone tries to remove it.

The sensor also has the ability to trigger a pre-programmed customized scene. For example, when the front door is opened and the Door/Window sensor is triggered, a “welcome home” scene can be activated with a series of actions pre-programmed by the user (i.e. the front hall lights are turned on, music starts to play and the air conditioning is activated).

With Z-Wave Plus certification, Door/Window Sensor 2 enjoys features that come with the upgraded Z-Wave platform, including longer battery life, faster operation, better RF coverage and easier installation.

The sensor is currently available in white and additional colors may be added later to this version of the Door/Window Sensor to give consumers the option to custom match their interior décor. Smaller than its predecessor (at less than 3-inches long), the Fibaro Door/Window Sensor 2 can be easily mounted on any style of door or window using the included strong two-sided adhesive. The sensor is battery powered and also works with a Z-Wave hub, so it can be placed anywhere in the home.

The Door/Window Sensor 2 is available for $49.99 from Amazon.com.

