New August Smart Lock & Doorbell Cam Pro Know Whether Doors Are Open or Closed

August Home’s new family of smart-home access products include the August Smart Lock Pro, August Smart Lock and August Doorbell Cam Pro.

The new smart locks feature the company’s proprietary DoorSense technology, an intelligent, integrated sensor that tells users if the door is open or closed. DoorSense also powers the next generation of Auto-Lock. While previous smart locks could automatically lock after a set time, DoorSense allows the door to be set to instantly lock when the door is closed.

“Smart locks are playing an important role in the growth of the smart home,” says Jason Johnson, CEO, August Home. “With the Smart Lock Pro, we’ve created a lock that gives people total control over their front door in ways that aren’t possible with a traditional lock. Now, people can make sure their door is closed and locked from anywhere. We’re also expanding our offering to include a more affordable lock so everyone can make their door safer and smarter.”

August Smart Lock Pro

August’s most advanced smart lock supports Wi-Fi, HomeKit, Bluetooth and Z-Wave Plus. The Smart Lock Pro is bundled with the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Priced at $279, the bundle allows users to control and monitor their front door from anywhere with a smartphone.

The lock also includes integration with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit/Siri and Google Assistant.

The Smart Lock Pro also includes Active Monitoring, a Beta of “smarter alerts” for the events that are most important to users. At launch, this will include all alerts for activity at the door including a DoorSense alert notifying the user if their door is left ajar for a set amount of time. The company says new alerts notifying the users about specific activities that happen during a set timeframe, such as children arriving home from school between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, will be added shortly.

August Smart Lock

This product is designed for consumers exploring the benefits of smart home access. It features an all-new industrial design with the features of previous generation August Smart Locks for $149.

Both the Smart Lock Pro and Smart Lock replace only the interior side of most standard deadbolts; the exterior door hardware (lock) stays the same, so consumers can use a traditional key at any time.

Consumers can also add August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to remotely control the lock or use voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

August Doorbell Cam Pro

The doorbell cam, priced at $199, lets users see and speak with visitors at their door from a smartphone. The new version features a built-in floodlight for color night-time video, which can be triggered by motion to scare away intruders.

In addition to the integrated floodlight, Doorbell Cam Pro includes a new feature called HindSight, which makes video recording more meaningful by adding a few extra seconds to the beginning of video to a recording, even before motion is detected. This ensures that the recording includes the entire motion event.

August Video Recording lets users replay, download and share recordings of activity at their door – visitors who ring – visitors who the doorbell and any motion or missed visitor – from the August app.

August says the Doorbell Cam Pro features improved video quality and includes a USB dock for easy set-up prior to installation and mounting.

Pricing & Availability

August Smart Lock Pro (bundled with August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge), priced at $279, and August Smart Lock, priced at $149, are available immediately in silver and dark gray.

August Doorbell Cam Pro, priced at $199, is available for pre-orders and will begin shipping October 10, 2017.