Nest x Yale Smart Lock Offers Enhanced Home Security

Yale Locks & Hardware announced the launch of its lock designed and built in collaboration with Nest, the Nest x Yale Lock, the first ‘Works with Nest’ product that is controlled using the Nest app.

The newlock is a key-free touchscreen deadbolt that can lock and unlock doors remotely, create passcodes to manage access for family members and guests, and revoke access at any time – directly from the app. Homeowners can create passcodes and schedules for guests, set the lock to automatically lock when they are away from home, and see a history of who has entered, and when.

“Yale and Nest collaborated closely to develop a lock that brings a new level of security, convenience, and insight to the front door,” says Jason Williams, president, ASSA ABLOY U.S. Residential Group, which includes Yale Residential. “With this product we are bringing to market a lock that takes full advantage of Nest’s leading ecosystem and extends its capabilities with useful product integrations.”

The lock’s keyless design means homeowners do not have to worry about keys getting lost, copied or stolen, or loaning keys to neighbors or others who need temporary access. The deadbolt is unlocked by entering a passcode and it can hold up to 250 codes that can be changed at any time. Passcode access can be restricted to certain days and times, for scheduling cleaning services, dog walkers, or anybody who requires limited access.

When integrated with Nest Secure, the lock can disarm Nest’s alarm system. And homeowners with both a Nest Hello video doorbell and a Nest x Yale lock can see who’s at the door and then remotely unlock it to let them in.

The Nest x Yale lock has a sleek, contemporary and low-profile design, with a simple user interface. It replaces an existing deadbolt. Installation requires just a screwdriver in most cases. Set up is done by following voice prompts.

Reinforced hardware on the outside protects the lock from physical assault, and the lack of a keyhole means that there’s no cylinder to pick or bump. Remote access is secured using multiple layers of bank-level encryption technology in combination with Nest’s Weave technology.

Should power fail, Wi-Fi go down, or phones become unavailable or dead, Nest x Yale Lock can be opened using the touchscreen. And Nest’s Weave technology allows the Nest x Yale Lock to communicate with other Nest products even if the Internet connection is lost.

Lock owners receive low battery alerts as power decreases, but should the lock batteries drain, the deadbolt can be powered by touching a nine-volt battery to the terminals at the bottom of the lock.