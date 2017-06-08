Nest Cam IQ Recognizes Faces: Can Tell if it’s the Babysitter or a Stranger

If you thought the Nest thermostat was smart, Nest Lab’s latest product, the Nest Cam IQ, might have it beat. Instead of just showing you what’s happening, like a standard surveillance camera does, the Nest Cam IQ is able to differentiate between a person and your cat and can alert you accordingly.

When it detects a person, it can send a person alert to your phone and will automatically zoom in on and track the person in the frame so you can get better information about who they are and what they’re doing. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can even get personalized alerts based on who is in the house (e.g. the name of a family member, the dog sitter or a stranger).

“When designing Nest Cam IQ, we focused on what we’ve learned from our customers, which is that people don’t want more information, they want insights,” says Matt Rogers, Nest co-founder and chief product officer. “So we combined intelligence with excellent image and sound quality to deliver the insights customers need, at the right time. These insights can range from telling you the kids are home from school to sending an alert if an unfamiliar person is in the living room.”

Nest Cam IQ Idenfication Features

Person Alerts.When the camera identifies that there’s a person within the camera’s field of vision – rather than a pet or a shadow on the wall – it can send a special alert with a curated zoomed-in photo. Person alerts is only available on previous Nest Cam models with a Nest Aware subscription.

Person alerts are only the first layer of intelligent alerts, however. If you subscribe to Nest Aware, the camera can start to learn who’s who.

Familiar Face Alerts. Powerful face recognition learning technology identifies, categorize and teaches the camera to differentiate between family members and strangers. This means you’ll know when your child gets back from school, or when an unrecognized person enters your home. Alerts can refer to people by name if you identify familiar faces within the Nest app.

Nest Aware also entitles you to a 10- or 30-day video history that you can browse in seconds using Sightline, clip and timelapse creation and sharing, and Activity Zones with automatic door detection for even more precise notifications.

Other Features

High-Quality Video. The camera uses a 4K image sensor (8 Megapixels), 12x digital zoom and enhance, and high dynamic range (HDR) imaging. Two powerful 940 nm infrared LEDs enable the camera to see scenes clearly at night.

The camera’s speakers are 7x more powerful than the original Nest Cam and an advanced three-microphone array also delivers noise suppression and echo cancellation for a clearer audio. Built-in Security. The camera encrypts your video on-device before streaming and storing video content, using 128-bit AES with TLS/SSL secure connection. With two-step verification, you can select an optional extra layer of security for your Nest account, and with automatic over-the-air updates, your camera can be automatically updated against the latest threats.

Nest Cam IQ Pricing and Availability

Nest Cam IQ is available now for pre-order in the U.S. at www.nest.com with a suggested retail price of $299 or one camera, and $498 USD for a two-pack.