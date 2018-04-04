Monitor the Air Quality in Your House Though Airthings Online Dashboard

When the air quality of your home is under par, allergies can flare up, wood flooring can warp, and your health and well-being can be compromised. There are a variety of sensors available that can measure the air for pollutants and extreme temperature and humidity levels, but few incorporate the ability to detect radon—except for the Wave from Airthings. The sensor also measures temperature and humidity levels, and notifies you of problems by sounding an alert. You can also view the conditions via a mobile app.

To make air quality even easier, Airthings recently launched Airthings Dashboard, an online platform that provides quick access to view, customize, and analyze sensor data. The Dashboard provides detailed sensor information so you can analyze historical data, monitor and compare multiple room and devices, and identify ways to optimize ventilation and healthy indoor air. You can create “tiles” that illustrate sensor data; Device Tiles summarize data from all sensors, while Sensors Tiles provide a graph of levels over time for each sensor.

As a perk, the Wave also features IFTTT to provide third-party product integrations. With an IFTTT connected to Wave, you can set the device to turn Philips Hue lights red when radon levels or high or to even turn on a fan.

“Anything we can do to help people easily monitor and understand radon, we will do,” says Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. “The more people that are monitoring the gas, the more lives we are saving since radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the Unites States.” You can access simple recipes for the Airthings Wave to follow. Both the IFTTT integration and Dashboard are free and will pair with all future Airthings products.

“Our IFTTT ecosystem integration enables devices from different vendors to talk to each other to make our homes smarter and healthier,” says Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings.

The Wave retails for $199.