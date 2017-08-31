Moen and Master Lock Makers Join with LinkedIn Founder to Offer Digital Smart Lock

With nearly 50 years of robotic durability testing and four years of development, the makers of Otto are introducing a digital lock designed around the family experience. As countless people come and go, your home can start to feel like Grand Central Station: kids, babysitters, delivery drivers, contractors, and friends. Manning the front door of your home is a full-time job, and smart locks like the new Otto lock stand to outdo the 100-year old technology of the traditional key.

Created by a team of seasoned consumer hardware and home product engineers from Microsoft, Apple, and GoPro who share 175 patents, Otto merges high-quality materials and a classic design that honors the style of your front door.

Otto tested its new lock extensively, including building a dozen proprietary robots mimicking a moody teenager to repeatedly slam test the device over 100,000 times at 60G of force (two or three times more than an average door slam) and 250,000+ cycles of locking and unlocking to test for strength and durability. The fleet of robots combined for several hundred years of cumulative durability and lifecycle testing.

Its features include:

All-digital design that eliminates the most vulnerable aspects of locks: keyhole and keypads (most locks can be defeated/picked in under 60 seconds, or a simple photo of a key can create a working copy). Otto’s enhanced digital encryption is ensures security

The digital lock is designed to be no larger than the mechanical deadbolt it replaces. Otto’s classic, minimalistic design reflects the belief that a homeowner’s entryway is designed to make a first and lasting impression. Plus with access code-based entry and Wi-Fi built in, no additional hardware is required.

Invite guests with full or time-limited access, instantly grant/revoke ability, and enable the use of entry codes. Lock/unlock anytime from anywhere, across the room, the home or the world, and receive a detailed log of all activity from friends and family to caretakers and Airbnb guests.

The lock comprises a stainless steel gearing system with marine grade 316 stainless steel and a PVD finish combine for strength, durability, feel, and reliability.

With your phone in your pocket, Otto greets you with its status as you approach and unlocks the moment you press it. No other lock can deliver that experience, which gives families the best of safety and convenience.

Otto’s personalized delivery and setup service will ensure a seamless installation experience customized to your home’s needs.

Otto continually receives the latest updates on security, features, and integrations as technology continues to evolve.

“We wanted to create an experience that allows families to share their space with others while enhancing security,” says Sam Jadallah, founder, and CEO of Otto. “In an industry desperately needing a replacement to the key and keypad’s lax security, we’ve eliminated the keyhole – along with a physical keypad – to create the most secure digital lock ever made with best in class security, great design, and industry leading performance.”

The Otto lock is available in mineral black, steel silver, and natural gold for a limited time for $699 with free delivery and installation ($150 value); you can buy Otto today with shipping scheduled for Fall 2017.