Modernized Padlock Opens with Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint scanners have been used to open smart door locks for some time—mostly in commercial settings. Tapplock one offers a new twist by incorporating a fingerprint scanner into a traditional padlock. Instead of spinning the dial of a combination or fumbling for a key or punching in a password, you simply place your finger on the lock’s integrated scanner.

It’s ideally suited for gates, sheds, boathouses, barns and other places where a smart deadbolt lock is difficult or impossible to install.

As one of the world’s first smart fingerprint padlock, it can be unlocked in 0.8 seconds. Featuring a state-of-the-art capacitive fingerprint scanner, the Tapplock one has an adaptive algorithm that allows the lock to become faster and more accurate with each use. It can store up to 500 fingerprints to allow multiple users to access the lock. If it’s your lock, you can use the Tapplock app to track who opened the lock and when and to grant mobile access via a remote unlock feature.

The Tapplock one is rated IP66, meaning it is water resistant when the lock is closed and is fully functional between 14 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It is powered by battery which lasts up to a year off a single two-hour charge, which equates to about 3,000 unlocks per charge. You can check to see how much power is left via the app.

The idea for Tapplock one came to David Tao, the founder, while he was using a standard combination lock for his gym locker in college. “The traditional padlock was very difficult to operate and I forgot the combination if I didn’t go to the gym every day. I thought about how fingerprints are used to gain access to smartphones and how that technology would solve the problem of remembering a combination or key to a lock. Plus, using your fingerprint gives you quicker access to your belongings.”

Tapplock one comes in three colors: sterling silver, gun metal, and midnight black and retails for $99 for a single lock or $179 for two locks.