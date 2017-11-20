Medical Alert Systems: Protection for Your Elderly Loved Ones

Equipping our property with burglar and fire alarms, surveillance cameras and access control devices gives much needed peace of mind. But it becomes far more personal when it comes to protecting people, especially our elderly loved ones in the event of a medical emergency.

Personal emergency response systems (PERS) can provide an extra layer of assurance in making sure our elderly family members are safeguarded in a time of trouble. PERS pendants are a perfect solution for those who live alone, and also allow seniors who want to stay independent to remain so. The peace of mind that the press of a PERS pendant button can provide is priceless.

Tip: It’s wise not to sign a long-term monitoring contract, as situations and needs may change over time and you don’t want to be locked into a contract.

There are several options on the market to choose from. A two-way Personal Emergency Response system with 24/7 monitoring is a popular choice. It’s basically a two-way console that communicates with a monitoring center. A signal is sent to the monitoring center when the button is pressed. The center will have the user’s information on a computer screen at the time you call and can respond appropriately to the situation, including dispatching first responders, if needed and notifying the people listed on their cal list.

A two-way Personal Emergency Response system with no monitoring is a bit different as it typically consists of a two-way console and button that dials the phone number that’s been programmed into the unit. It can call a family member, friend or neighbor, doctor or 911-basically any number you’ve programmed in.

A two-way Personal Emergency Response system with a speakerphone pendant may have monitoring, or may directly dial a number you choose. The pendant serves as a two-way speakerphone so the user can communicate with the base device as long as they are within range. The typical range extends between 100-300 feet from the base. A key advantage is that this kind of personal emergency response system allows the wearer to speak into the pendant if far away from the base unit.

There are many PERS pendants/systems to choose from, all at varying price points. Here is a sampling of just some of your options.

MediPendant Personal Emergency Response System

Philip’s Lifeline Medical Alert

Alert 1

LifeStation

American Response Technolgies