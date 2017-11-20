Make Your Old Home Security System Seem Like New

With the just released Konnected Alarm Panel, you can take over the existing, wired, professionally installed alarm equipment in your home and convert it into a smarter wireless system that can be controlled from an app. All of the motion detectors, surveillance cameras, door and window sensors that were originally installed can now be controlled by this Konnected app and no more monitoring fees. Bottom line? You save on your bottom line because you now, in essence, get a professionally installed system with no more monitoring fees.

The Konnected system is now available for presale via a Kickstarter campaign.

The Konnected Alarm Panel seamlessly connects a home’s existing wired alarm system sensors and siren to Samsung’s popular SmartThings Hub via a wireless connection. SmartThings users can then use the built-in Smart Home Monitor app and other SmartThings apps (available on Android and iOS devices) to monitor and automate their home without any monthly fees or subscriptions. The Konnected Alarm Panel replaces any brand of wired alarm system panel and works with hundreds of brands and models of wired alarm system sensors including door and window sensors, motion sensors, glass-break sensors, flood/leak detectors, smoke/heat detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.

There are a lot of smart reasons to get Konnected. Wired sensors already installed in your home are invisible and highly reliable, and you won’t need to worry about charging or replacing batteries. Easy to install yourself into your home’s existing alarm system wiring, and, for a Kickstarter campaign price of $59 – $129 (depending on the size of your home), you’ll get a top-notch app-based home monitoring system that includes all of your home’s wired alarm system sensors. And, you can kiss the monthly monitoring fees good-bye, because you can monitor your home yourself from your smartphone. But, if you do want professional monitoring, it’s available via third-party integrations.

“I’m not surprised there’s an appetite for an affordable and painless way to convert a wired alarm system to the cloud, but I’m floored that no one had come up with a solution before,” says Nate Clark, a San Francisco-based software engineer who created the Konnected alarm panel. “There are millions of inactive traditional alarm systems out there, and millions more being used by people who would prefer an app-based system if given an affordable choice,” he add. “It’s exciting to help people make use of what they already have at their disposal to help them feel safer and more secure whether they’re at home or away.”