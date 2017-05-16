Lowe’s Offers Professional Monitoring Service for Iris Security System

Lowe’s has offered its Iris smart home security system for several years. It’s a product that’s appealed to avid do-it-yourselfers who like the idea of being able to self-monitor their homes. Being able to receive a notification on a smartphone whenever a security sensor trips, is important, but many homeowners like the peace of mind that a central monitoring station is also looking out for the well-being of their home and family.

For this reason, Lowe’s now offers a professional monitoring service for is Iris system. For $14.95 a month, the new professional monitoring service gives residential customers the ability to have emergency responders dispatched to their homes in the event of a security, smoke, carbon monoxide or panic alarm with no long-term contract required.

The launch of professional monitoring is part of an expanded set of features, devices and services that Iris is introducing to address smart home customers’ interest in home security, including:

A new Alarm Tracker feature within the Iris user experience allows users to track security, smoke, carbon monoxide and panic alarm activity in their home quickly, and to easily see when help is on the way in an emergency situation.

Two new premium, pet-immune motion sensors from Bosch that can be manually configured to adjust the sensitivity of motion detection now integrate with Iris.

The professional monitoring service also includes Iris’ cellular backup service, which means Iris users’ systems stay connected even if their internet service provider fails.

“Our goal is to help our customers feel safer and more secure in their homes by combining professional monitoring with all the benefits of a smart home. Smart home security doesn’t have to be a luxury—we believe in delivering the best value without the hassle and expense of a long-term contract and high monthly fees,” says Mick Koster, vice president and general manager of Iris. “Our easy-to-install, DIY system means customers choose exactly what they want, exactly how they want it, for the most affordable and complete smart home of their dreams.”

Iris Professional Monitoring Service

Lowe’s is partnering with United Central Control (UCC), a Five Diamond-rated central monitoring station, to offer the service.

To enroll, current Iris security users need only to login using the Iris web interface, www.irisbylowes.com, and update their service plan. Prospective Iris customers can get started for less than $100 for a limited time. They can purchase an Iris Security Starter Pack, available for $99, and they will receive the Smart Hub ($69.99 value) for free. Customers are guided through the simple setup process once they download the free Iris app, which provides the convenience of monitoring and controlling their smart home security system from their smartphone or computer.

Current devices that are able to be professionally monitored include: Iris contact sensors, Iris motion sensors, Iris keypads, Utilitech glass break sensors, Nyce Hinge & Tilt sensors, the Iris garage door controller, the new Bosch premium motion sensors, Halo and First Alert smoke/CO detectors and other security sensors that have the “works with Iris” brand icon and are listed on www.irisbylowes.com.

Customers should also contact their homeowners’ insurance carrier to check availability for additional discounts on their policy.

For more information on products and services, please visit IrisbyLowes.com.

An approved cellular modem purchase is required to enable the cellular backup service.