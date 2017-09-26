Electronic House

Kickstarter Invention: Amazon Alexa-Controlled Indoor Home Security Drone

Engineered to navigate indoor spaces, the Aire drone on Kickstarter from Aevena Robotics can monitor and record live video per your voice command.

Kickstarter

Home security cameras have become increasingly smarter—able to see in the dark, respond to motion, and pan across a wide expanse. Once that camera has been mounted, however, it’s there to stay. If you decide to monitor other areas of your house, you have two choices: move that camera or buy another one.

Startup company Aevena is developing a third option: an indoor drone. Engineered specifically for the indoors, the Aire employs advanced sensors, cameras, and computer vision algorithms to safely navigate through your home. You can control its course via a companion app or via Amazon Alexa voice commands—when you’re home or away.

The Aire drone by from Aevena is designed to fly safely around a home to record and stream live video to our smartphone and the cloud.

Sure, it’s fun to fly this contraption, but it’s been designed for very practical purposes—mainly as an effective way to visually monitor your house. This drone can let you know when you need to release it from its docking station and take it on an airborne inspection. When Aire detects sound or motion anomalies at home it sends an alert to your smartphone. You can view your house via live stream video.

These video streams can be stored in the cloud for retrieval at any time.

In addition to monitoring the home, this camera in the sky can also be used to snap photos.

Aevena offers these examples on its Kickstarter page of how Aire can provide valuable peace of mind:

  • “Mom isn’t picking up. Is she OK?” Aire can ssearch upstairs and downstairs for Mom and you can even speak with you when you find her.
  • “Did I leave the stove on?” Send Aire to your kitchen so you can see that the stove is off.
  • “Is there someone in my house?” After returning from vacation, check your house before going inside.

By creating IFTTT Applets, Aire can trigger other IoT devices or record video automatically based on certain conditions. For example, if Aire senses that the room is dark, it can signal a Phlilps Hue light to activate; if it detects strange motion, it can start recording video.

The app provides the most effective way to navigate Aire, but it also responds to voice commands, via Amazon Alexa. You can utter commands like, “Alexa, ask Aire to go into camera mode” and “Alexa, ask Aire to go home.” In this case home means its docking station, where its battery can be completely recharged in less than 30 minutes.

You can use the Aire to take photos—even 360-degree panorama shots. Just say, “Alexa, ask Aire to come here and take a picture.” Aire will rotate where it is, look for a face, then approach to take a picture.

All of the camera’s smarts, including Amazon Alexa capabilities, are housed in this pod on top.

Because Aire is designed exclusively inside the home, aesthetics were also important. Its cylinder shape looks nothing like most other drones, and it’s a lot quieter while in flight, the folks at Aevena report. The sensors, cameras, propellers, and other internal parts are hidden by an outer fabric that helps the Aire blend with the home environment and ensures that it’s safe around people and pets.

The Aire is available on Kickstarter for $749, and cloud storage of video is free for backers.

Lisa Montgomery
