IoT Security Camera Boasts 360 Degree Coverage

Home surveillance cameras just keep packing in the features. EZVIZ Inc. introduces its own feature-rich home surveillance solution, the Mini 360 Plus, an indoor camera with 360⁰ of HD-quality video that fits in the palm of your hand.

In addition to two-way talk, night vision, HD 1080p resolution, multilayer security, and end-to-end video encryption, every EZVIZ camera works with your favorite smart home, IoT connected devices like smart locks, garage doors, light bulbs and other services through IFTTT. So if you want the Mini 360 Plus camera to turn on every time someone walks in the door, the IFTTT platform allows people to create chains of command, or “recipes,” to trigger changes to other services and platforms.

With its spherical shape, the 3.5 inch tall camera easily blends into any room. The Mini 360 Plus comes loaded with additional high-end features including:

Pan / Tilt and Digital Zoom –Whether the camera is set on a desk, bookshelf, or table, you can pan the camera around from your smartphone for a complete and crisp view of the entire room using responsive, one-touch pan and tilt controls and a digital zoom.

The Mini 360 Plus offers a unique panoramic touch navigation feature, which allows you to simply tap where you want to view on a pre-saved 360 ° image, and it will automatically turn to the point for live viewing. With a built-in microSD slot, you can store up to 128GB directly on the camera.

Smart Motion Tracking– See and track what your pet has been up to with smart motion tracking of moving objects seen in a room. When the Mini 360 Plus sees movement, it sends an alert to the user's smartphone; and is capable of automatically switching to night vision mode if the room gets dark.

The EZVIZ Mini 360 Plus will be available for preorder on Amazon.com and other online retailers for $79.99. Each camera comes with a free one-month trial of the CloudPlay service. After the trial period, CloudPlay prices cost around $5.99 a month for 7-day storage and playback. Video stored on both the cloud and local microSD card are all viewable on the EZVIZ app.

