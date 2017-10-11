How to Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide

When people think about home security, typical equipment that comes to mind usually includes a burglar alarm, smoke alarms, some access control devices and, for grander scale systems, video surveillance and some smart home add-ons like video doorbells and electronic locks. With so many new product offerings hitting the market featuring unprecedented bells and whistles, it can be easy to forget that carbon monoxide detectors should rank as one of the most crucial safety components installed in the home.

CO: The Silent Killer

Carbon monoxide, often termed a “silent killer” is odorless, colorless and tasteless, can come through a variety of sources, including everyday household items and appliances, and cannot be detected by humans without the help of a detector. Breathing in a large amount of this gas can be lethal, as it kills off cells and starves vital organs of oxygen. Victims slip into unconsciousness and some may already be asleep when they breathe in the carbon monoxide and never wake up again. According to a Forbes report, every year, 20,000 to 30,000 people in the U.S. are sickened by accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 500 people die, many in their own home. The need for CO detection in the home could not be clearer.

Put a Detector on Every Floor of Your Home

The International Association of Fire Chiefs recommends that carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every floor of a home, including the basement. They should be located within 10 feet of each bedroom door and there should be one near or over any attached garage. Each should be replaced every five to six years. CO detectors can be integrated into an existing fire alarm system, and there are many on the market to choose from. They include:

Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm, Wired; the First Alert Onelink Wi-Fi Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm, Battery, Apple HomeKit-enabled; the Kidde KN-COPP-3 Nighthawk Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Battery Backup; the Leeo Smart Alert Smoke/CO Remote Alarm Monitor for iOS and Android; among many others.