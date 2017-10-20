How to Lower Your Home Insurance Rates

There are plenty of obvious reasons why a home security system is a sound investment. It makes your home a safer and more secure place, but did you know it can also deliver a return on the investment?

Slice 15 Percent Off Your Home Insurance Bill

Installing monitored safety and security devices in your home can save you a nice chunk of change on your homeowner’s insurance. The Allstate Safe home discount, for instance, will slice 15% off your bill when your home has additional protection against fire and theft, such as a home security system. The Nationwide Protective device discount also puts money back in your pocket for having a home security system, as does State Farm and many other homeowner insurance companies.

Lock Your Doors!!

According to a Now from Nationwide post, homes without a security system are three times more likely to get targeted, and 90% of convicted burglars admit they’d avoid a home with a security system. Data they provide in the post, gathered from law enforcement, nationwide and home security experts reveal some stunning realities. Approximately one in three burglars enter homes through unlocked and unclosed doors, windows or other openings with the use of any force whatsoever.

Think Twice About Posting Vaca Photos

Another interesting couple of stats reported are that four out of five burglars actually use social media outlets, like Twitter and Facebook, and four in ten homeowners in the 18-34 demographic post updates about their vacation on these sites. (May as well simply post – WE AIN’T HOME!)

The safety and well being of your loved ones and your property are the richest of rewards for having a home security system. But being rewarded with reduced homeowner’s insurance premium is another attractive perk. And, making upgrades or home automation enhancements to an existing security system may just reap a deeper discount, depending on your insurance carrier.