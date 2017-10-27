How to Find a Pro to Install Your Home Security System

Do-it-yourself home security systems are gaining in popularity, but make no mistake–there are still plenty of homeowners who prefer to leave the installation of their home security system to a professional.

Whether it’s because they don’t want to have to become a tech savvy do-it-themself-er, or because they do want an extensive, integrated home security system that’s beyond their level of expertise to install, many homeowners are still turning to the skills and experience that a professional security dealer or integrator can provide.

As is true with any trusted partner, it’s important to know who you are trusting. Simply letting your fingers do the walking in the Yellow Pages isn’t enough to guarantee you’ll find everything you’re looking for in an installing dealer. Be a smart shopper and dig a little deeper.

A trusted place to start your search for a reputable and qualified installing security dealer is on the Electronic Security Association (ESA) website – www.esa-web.org. ESA was established in 1948 and ranks as the largest trade association in the U.S. representing the electronic security and life safety industry. Its members and member companies install, integrate and monitor intrusion and fire detection, video surveillance and electronic access control systems for commercial, residential, industrial and governmental clients. In conjunction with its state and local chapters, ESA provides its installing dealers with technical and management training. To maintain their certifications and keep them current, members must complete 24 continuing education units/hours (CEUs) – the equivalent of 24 classroom hours – every two years.

To find a security professional in your area, you can go to the Chapters section of the ESA website, and click on your state. From there, you’ll see the option to find a dealer.

You can narrow down your search from there (names, company names and business phone numbers are listed), and also see if any of the member companies listed have a website you can refer to for more information.

It’s always advisable to interview a few potential partners, and some questions to ask a potential dealer could include:

How long have they been in business?

What scope of services do they provide (burg/fire/video surveillance/ access control)?

Can they provide an estimate of what they’d charge to install a home security system, detailing what’s included, additional options, and associated equipment/labor costs?

Do they offer a service contract or provide troubleshooting services post-installation and what are the costs associated?

Which monitoring station(s) do they partner with, and what are their monthly monitoring fees?

Finding the right security professional to install and service your home security system is an important consideration in how happy you’ll be with its overall performance. Do your homework first, for a better experience later.