How Many Layers of Protection Do You Want From Your Home Security System?

LifeShield’s familiar slogan is Ultimate Monitoring with Four Layers of Protection. The company claims that its exclusive design incorporates multiple layers of protection, so you’re covered under any circumstances.

Those four layers, LifeShield assures, provides blazingly fast response times that will reach the monitoring center in seconds. Even in the event that the Internet goes down or your phone lines are cut, you stay protected because the base is always on a 24 hour battery backup.

According to its website, LifeShield offers 24/7 professional monitoring to protect your home whether you’re there or not. Patented fire and carbon monoxide “listening” sensors upgrade your existing home alarms, because LifeShield’s sensor technology listens to the sound of your existing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and immediately sends a signal for help to the monitoring center to call the fire department.

LifeShield’s advanced video monitoring is a smart, wireless system that includes wireless cameras for continuous surveillance and motion-activated recording. You will receive immediate notification via text to your phone for home alert sensors and cameras. You can view your home from any device to check that your kids got home from school, look in on your pets, and see who is at the front door from anywhere. You can also take photos and view pre-recorded video.

LifeShield cameras are small and powerful, and blend in easily with the background. Because they’re wireless, they’re simple to install with no drilling or excess wires. You can set up video recording to begin at specific dates and times or when a sensor is triggered, and then receive custom alerts when something in your system needs immediate attention.

The entire system, with pet-smart motion sensors and other lifestyle-friendly features, is simple to install and set up with adhesive sensors. You can have your LifeShield home security system up and running in under an hour.

LifeShield offers a variety of packages designed to fit individual homes and budgets. The Security Essentials Package sells for $29 a month, the Security Advantage Package is priced at $39 a month, and the Security Professional Package sells for $49 a month.