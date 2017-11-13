Honeywell Introduces Self-Monitored All-in-One Security System

Honeywell has introduced its first, all-in-one, self-installed Smart Home Security System. It’s available at a reduced price for exclusive pre-orders on Indiegogo through December 16. These pre-orders will allow Honeywell to get feedback from backers and send real-time updates on how the system’s expanding to meet people’s needs.

The Smart Home Security System features Amazon Alexa, which enables the system to become the core of a connected home to control security, lighting, temperature and other home automation features. The system can be upgraded and customized with accessories and services to fit a user’s specific needs for the awareness and security of their home. Out of the box, it is easy to install and ready to self-monitor through an app, voice, and other controls. The starting price is $499.00.

According to the company’s press release, “The heart of the Honeywell Smart Home Security System is a camera base station with an integrated 1080p HD camera and 145-degree viewing that will incorporate facial recognition with push notifications so you can know when your child has arrived home safely from school. The camera base station is completely integrated with the Alexa Voice Service, a high-quality speaker and microphone.

Other features of the Smart Home Security System include:

Indoor + Outdoor Security. The intelligent, portable camera base station helps you keep an eye on things complete with a high-quality speaker, microphone array and 145-degree, 1080p HD camera. Indoor and outdoor sensors can also be added to doors, windows etc. – all monitored via Honeywell’s Lyric app.

Multiple Control Features. The system can be controlled via the app, location-based geofencing and key fob to select and change modes.

Audio and Video Self-Monitoring. Audio and video self-monitoring is available through the app, with object recognition and audio analytics, backed up with 24 hours of secure cloud storage.

Customizable. The system alerts users inside the home with customizable lighting, sirens and video notifications through the Lyric app.

Privacy Shutter. The base station's camera also includes a privacy shutter allowing users to block the camera with a simple twist.