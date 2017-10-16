Home Security Systems: Wireless GetSafe System is Portable and DIY Friendly

GetSafe Home Security brings to market a wireless home security system that is proving ideal for both homeowners and renters. It’s ultra-simple to install and offers GetSafe Home Security’s UL-Certified professional, 24/7 alarm monitoring service, including AT&T cellular backup, for just $35 a month.

This system will be a welcome reprieve for those who shudder at Assembly Required instructions. True to its word, GetSafe Home Security is truly is a do-it-yourself security system. There’s no need to drill holes in the wall for a camera or keypad. In lieu of a keypad, the Smart Hub can rest on a shelf or table, and the sensors are wireless and mount with 3M double-sided tape. There are no cables to run and no messy wiring that damages walls. It’s portable, so it can be packed and moved if you do, and easily installed in a new home.

GetSafe’s Starter Kit offers basic security for small residences but is expandable, so additional sensors and cameras can be added as needed. You can stream videos live from your smartphone with the dedicated GetSafe Home Security Video App and keep an eye on what’s going on, even remotely. GetSafe offers a variety of camera options to choose from.

According to the GetSafe website, installation can be done in four simple steps:

STEP 1: SMART HUB

The Smart Hub is the nerve center of your home security system. Plug it into a power outlet and connect it to your home computer network with an Ethernet cable.

STEP 2: GET THE APP

Download the GetSafe app to your smartphone. Create an account and register your Smart Hub. The app controls the system and is the center of the GetSafe ecosystem.

STEP 3: SENSORS

Put the batteries in the sensors and mount them on your doors, windows, and walls with our peel-and-stick tape. The sensors in your Starter Kit are already paired with the Smart Hub.

STEP 4: TEST IT

Move around your home and see which sensors activate. The app will tell you which ones have triggered, without setting off an alarm.

With no contract, the GetSafe Starter Kit sells for $249 and includes a Smart Hub with a pre-installed AT&T sim card, one Door/Window Sensor, one Motion Detector, one Alarm Siren, two window stickers, cables and batteries. Free Starter Kits are available with GetSafe’s contract options.