Home Security Packages Target Your Specific Protection Needs

Sometimes your home requires a comprehensive security system; sometimes you just want to focus on a certain area, like the doors and windows maybe, or the valuable artwork on the walls in your living room. Understanding that home security needs differ by home and family, Home8 has designed its line of ActionView Kits.

Each kit targets a particular area of the home, and they all include hi-res Wi-Fi cameras to enable users to verify the conditions at home via a smartphone app. The first three kits in what will be a series of nine include:

ActionView Security (Door and Window) – Video-Verified Interactive Alarm System : Comes with two each of a window and door sensor, and a VGA camera with night vision

ActionView Security – Video-Verified Interactive Valuable Alarm System: Comes with a Valuable MEMS-Gyro sensor and a VGA camera with night vision

ActionView Automation – Video-Verified Interactive Garage Door Control System: Comes with one garage door controller and a VGA camera with night vision

Joe Liu, CEO of Home8, explains that the ActionView Kits fill a major void in the home automation and security market.

“Many consumers want to get into the home security and home automation markets, but they’re held back by several factors,” he says. “Cost certainly is one. But what’s more, a good percentage don’t want the full level of functionality that these systems provide – at least not right away. But they want the ability to expand the system’s capabilities as their needs evolve.

“We’ve solved these issues with low-cost systems in security and home automation that provide singular functionality to meet immediate consumer needs, but can be easily upgraded, “ he continues. “Plus, in all of the kits, we’re including Wi-Fi cameras for video verification, an increasingly important capability.”

The ActionView kits are available on Amazon for $99 at the following links:

Security – Door & Window (under “Electronics”)

Garage Control: (under “Electronics”)

Valuable Tracking: (under “Tools & Home Improvement”)

Future kits will be introduced in the area of elder/healthcare (aging in place), as well as additional functionality in security and home automation.