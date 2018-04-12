Electronic House

Home Security Just Got a Smart Lock

August Home and SimpliSafe team up so that your smart lock and home security system can work together.

Smart locks have been around for some time. Home security systems have existed even longer. It seems like the two would be perfect duo for protecting your home. But they’ve operated largely as two independent entities. The lock did its thing; the security system did its thing. Finally, the two home protection products are merging to provide a more comprehensive level of home security. The most recent coupling comes from August Home and SimpliSafe.

The integration of SimpliSafe’s home security system and August Home’s smart lock enables users synchronously lock and unlock the door by arming and disarming the security system. It’s basically breaking down a two-step process into one easy step. When users disarm their system through the SimpliSafe Key Fob, Keypad or mobile app, their August Smart Lock or August Smart Lock Pro will automatically unlock. The opposite happens when they arm their system.

Plus, by having a two-prong approach to home security, provides unbeatable peace of mind.

“Our mission is to make every home secure,” says Chad Laurans, SimpliSafe founder and CEO. “We’ve taken the time to work hand-in-hand with the August Home team to ensure that the integration offers not only convenience, but also the strongest, most reliable home protection possible.”

The paring up of the two products also simplifies the process of granting guests—like your dog walker or sitter–access to your home while you’re away. You can unlock the door and disarm the SimpliSafe system right from the mobile app, then easily lock and re-arm the system.

The integration of the August Smart Lock and SimpliSafe home security system will be available in May to SimpliSafe customers who subscribe to its interactive professional alarm monitoring plan. The integration of the lock with the system requires an August Connect Wi-Fi bridge to connect the Bluetooth lock to Wi-Fi.

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

