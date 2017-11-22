Are Your Home Security Cameras Protected from Unwanted Eyes?

Sure, home security cameras give added peace of mind, but the reality is, an unsecured camera puts you at risk. Apolonio Garcia, CEO of Cincinnati, Ohio-based HealthGuard IT Security, states that home security cameras that you watch on your smartphone are vulnerable to hackers.

“With an unsecured video camera, someone half a world away can watch whatever you are doing in your home, such as grabbing a beer out of your fridge, or even worse,” Garcia said in an interview with WCPO Channel 9 in Cincinnati. He added that thieves can target it locally by hacking into your Wi-Fi signal if you live in an apartment building or via the cloud if your camera system sends a live image to your smartphone.

“It’s very easy for someone on the Internet to discover a device, and then exploit that device,” Garcia pointed out. “Theoretically, I could click on a web link and try to connect to your web server.” Garcia says hackers can watch your family, or use your camera’s IP address as part of a hacking attack, in something called a “denial of service” attack.

In order to protect yourself and your family, Garcia recommends the following:

Change security system passwords: Never use the default setting, which is typically set as 1-2-3-4).

Choose “encryption” if your security camera system has that option as it uploads video to the cloud.

Update your Wi-Fi router, by going to sites like linksys.com or belkin.com and looking for “firmware update.”

Update your security camera’s hard drive if it has one, by going directly to the manufacturer’s website and searching for updates.

Make sure you are changing default passwords, and make sure you are keeping that camera updated, patched and getting security updates.

And, while you may think you’re looking out for your child by putting a camera in their bedroom to ensure they’re sleeping safely, Garcia, along with other security experts, advise against it. There’s too much chance someone else may end up looking in on them, too.