Home Monitoring System Features Remote 911 Access

Ooma smart home monitoring system sends you an alert when there’s trouble; lets you call 911 from your phone when you’re not at home.

So you’re on the train headed to work when you receive an alert from your home security system. You pop onto the app and check out the situation via a connected surveillance camera. It appears as if it was a false alarm, and you relax knowing that all is well on the homefront. If the scenario were different—when you access the camera you actually see someone prowling around in your house—what would you do? You could dial 911 from your cellphone, but most 911 dispatchers rely on information associated with your home phone number to send emergency responders to the appropriate address.

A new home monitoring system from Ooma lets you place a local 911 call from your home phone number, even when you’re away, and allow you to speak with your home’s local emergency dispatcher, who will automatically receive your home address information.

The Ooma Home Monitoring system is designed to be installed by do-it-yourselfers and includes motion, water, door and window sensors. You can manage the system and monitor the status of each sensor via the Ooma Home Monitoring app on your iOS or Android device. As many as 100 devices can be connected to the system wirelessly. The sensors and communicate with the Ooma system hub via the same DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology used by cordless handsets.

Ooma customers receive the Ooma Home Monitoring service free for the first sensor and telco hub, which sells for $99.99. For each additional sensor, customers can subscribe to the service for $5.99 a month. The water sensor retails for $29.99, the motion sensor for $34.99, and the door and window sensor for $24.99.

Security is one of the most popular electronic amenities for the smart home. Whether your system is programmed by a professional or you go it alone by using DIY home security products, a well-planned system can ensure peace of mind.

Our 14 point checklist will help determine if your house is a strong candidate for a professional security system.

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

