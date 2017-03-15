Home Monitoring System Features Remote 911 Access

So you’re on the train headed to work when you receive an alert from your home security system. You pop onto the app and check out the situation via a connected surveillance camera. It appears as if it was a false alarm, and you relax knowing that all is well on the homefront. If the scenario were different—when you access the camera you actually see someone prowling around in your house—what would you do? You could dial 911 from your cellphone, but most 911 dispatchers rely on information associated with your home phone number to send emergency responders to the appropriate address.

A new home monitoring system from Ooma lets you place a local 911 call from your home phone number, even when you’re away, and allow you to speak with your home’s local emergency dispatcher, who will automatically receive your home address information.

The Ooma Home Monitoring system is designed to be installed by do-it-yourselfers and includes motion, water, door and window sensors. You can manage the system and monitor the status of each sensor via the Ooma Home Monitoring app on your iOS or Android device. As many as 100 devices can be connected to the system wirelessly. The sensors and communicate with the Ooma system hub via the same DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology used by cordless handsets.

Ooma customers receive the Ooma Home Monitoring service free for the first sensor and telco hub, which sells for $99.99. For each additional sensor, customers can subscribe to the service for $5.99 a month. The water sensor retails for $29.99, the motion sensor for $34.99, and the door and window sensor for $24.99.