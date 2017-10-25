Guardzilla Announces 360 Degree Camera for Advanced Home Security

Security systems do a great job of protecting your home and family, but for extra peace of mind it helps to be able to actually see what’s happening at home. Guardzilla has combined security and video monitoring in one system.

The new Guardzilla 360 is being touted as an industry-first, an all-in-one security and monitoring camera that delivers full 360-degree live HD viewing and motion detection capabilities, along with night vision, a full security suite and audio communication, right on your smartphone.

According to the press release issued by Guardzilla, its 360, unlike typical Wi-Fi video security cameras that offer a limited 130-150 degrees of view and protection, provides a live 360-degree field of view, 360-degree night vision, and 360-degree motion detection with instant phone alerts.

The company’s new camera also features an advanced speaker and microphone system that enables two-way conversations between people at home and your smartphone. On the unit are three programmable call buttons for one-touch push notifications to your smartphone. The Guardzilla 360 also includes a full security suite, including a 100dB siren, PIR motion sensors and geo-fencing, which automatically arms or disarms the system when a user’s smartphone is detected exiting or entering the GPS-driven perimeter.

Guardzilla 360 Features:

Live 360-degree HD video monitoring: Offers full panoramic view of the entire home

360-degree night vision: Delivers the full security and viewing power of the Guardzilla 360 – even at night

360-degree motion detection: Provides protection and instant phone alerts for your entire environment, not just one-third of it, along with optional 100dB siren alerts

Hub-less design: For easy installation

Instant notifications: Configurable options for email and push alerts of events

Programmable call buttons: Includes three configurable call buttons for simple one-touch push notifications to family, friends and emergency contacts

Audio echo cancellation: Full 2-way audio capability integrates echo cancellation and noise reduction hardware and software

Geo-fencing: Leverages smartphone GPS technology to automatically arm or disarm the system when the user's smartphone exits or enters the geo-fence perimeter.

UI de-warping: Proprietary algorithm enables re-rendering of raw video content via 3D mapping into panoramic viewable video

UI gravity effect: Custom code creates downward drift gravity to reset previous 360-degree searches to the level, panoramic mode most users desire

Video compression: Video compression technologies enable delivery of live, HD streaming 360-degree video via typical IP broadband bandwidth

Motion event video capture and storage: Captures and stores high-resolution videos of detected events on a user's smartphone

With a retail price of $229.99, Guardzilla 360 is available online and in-store from leading retailers across the country including Walmart, Target, Office Max, Staples, Best Buy, and Home Shopping Network.