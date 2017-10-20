Get Your House Ready for Halloween with These Smart Devices

Halloween traditions are fun, and the ages-old holiday ranks as a kid-favorite for its tricks and its treats. While a little dose of spooky is fun, when mischief crosses the line, it can get a whole lot spooky, which is not so fun. For a happy AND safe Halloween at the homestead, here are a few security precaution measures that will tip the scales more in favor or treats than tricks. And keep the spooky factor in check.

OUTDOOR LIGHTING: provides targeted illumination of your property and is a great deterrent for would-be intruders. Light up Halloween night with an outdoor lighting fixture that attached directly to your fence posts. A leading manufacturer of perimeter lighting solutions is CAST Perimeter. Their patented low-voltage system is easily installed, and requires virtually no maintenance. These fixtures attach directly to existing fence posts and deliver high quality glare-free, targeted illumination that provides optimal lighting for added security.

A VIDEO DOORBELL: will let you know who’s at your door before you open it. It can send you alerts when people come to your door, and allows you to see, hear and talk to visitors from your smartphone, tablet or PC. On Halloween night, of all nights, this extra layer of certainty will be real treat. A wide array of manufacturers offer them, including Ring, Vivint, and Skybell.

A PORCH LIGHT THAT’S ALSO A SECURITY CAMERA: What a treat! The Kuna Smart Porch Light is an outdoor light fixture, Wi-Fi camera, intercom, and alarm system. It’s designed to stop burglars or unwanted visitors before they cross the threshold. The security app lets you see and talk to visitors before you open the door, while they’re still outside.

A BLUETOOTH SPEAKER: Add sound to the lighting and safety features on your front porch by tucking a Bluetooth speaker behind a planter, buy a shrub, or anywhere else where it will go unnoticed. Grab your smartphone, cue your favorite music streaming app, and play some Halloween theme tunes. According to Billboard, here are a few of the Top 25 Halloween songs: “Living Dead Girl,” Rob Zombie; “Running with the Devil,” Van Halen; “A Nightmare on My Street,” DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince; “Werewolves of London,” Warren Zevon, “Ghostbusters,” Ray Parker, Jr.; “Demons,” Imagine Dragons; “Thriller,” Michael Jackson.

