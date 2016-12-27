Flood Sensor Works with Apple HomeKit

Fibaro is bringing the first flood and leak sensing device to Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, along with two other HomeKit-enabled devices: a motion sensor and door/window sensor.

All three devices are designed to subtly blend in to home décor and be placed around the home to monitor changes in their surroundings.

The sensors run on wireless Bluetooth LE (low energy, so as not to drain the battery) and can be controlled remotely via the new Fibaro app or the Apple Home app, available in iOS 10.

Fibaro Flood Sensor

The Fibaro Flood Sensor is the first water and leak detection device in the Apple HomeKit ecosystem. The Flood Sensor is equipped with gold telescopic probes that detect water as soon as it appears.

An LED indicator and an alarm both alert homeowners of flooding, and also of any tampering with the device. The sensor can trigger a smart home scene and notify a user of a problem through the Fibaro app or Apple’s Home app.

Homeowners can also use the Fibaro Flood Sensor as a temperature sensor. If the sensor is placed in the garage or basement in cold weather months, users can ask Siri to check the temperature where the sensor is placed and stay ahead of burst pipes, drafts or other problems.

Fibaro Motion Sensor

The Motion Sensor is a CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Innovations honoree, able to measure movement, ambient temperature, and light intensity.

Battery-powered and communicating via Bluetooth, the device looks like an eye, with an LED indicator that changes colors to signal motion, temperature level, or light. The Motion Sensor is equipped with tamper protection through a built-in accelerometer. Any unauthorized attempt to relocate or change the sensor’s view angle should trigger an alarm.

Fibaro Door/Window Sensor

The Door/Window Sensor is a dual contact and temperature sensor that can be placed on any door or window. It comes in seven colors to match the home décor. Any movement of a door or window will alert the homeowner, making the sensor an easy add-on to home security as part of the HomeKit ecosystem.

Fibaro App

Fibaro designed a new app exclusively for use with its Apple HomeKit product line. Fibaro’s HomeKit devices can be controlled with voice using Siri directly from an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple Watch. With an Apple TV, the app also allows for remote access and management outside the smart home. The Fibaro app gives users extended functionality including device status checks.

Retail pricing:

Fibaro Flood Sensor $69.99/ea

Motion Sensor $69.99/ea

Door/Window Sensor $59.99/ea

All three products are expected to be available by the end of 2016.