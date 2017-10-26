False Alarm Prevention from a Super-Smart Surveillance Camera

When it comes to securing your home and protecting your loved ones, Big Brother actually often is a welcome addition to the family. The Lighthouse AI-enhanced interactive assistant uses 3D sensors and machine learning to discern who or what exactly comes across its view. It has night vision, a speaker and a two-way microphone. By just telling Lighthouse the matters you care about, it will keep you apprised when those things happen. It also provides a daily recap that condenses the day into the actual “action.”

Lighthouse uses deep learning and 3D sensing technology to introduce an awareness within the home while you’re away. It distinguishes between adults, children, pets and objects, known and unknown faces, and actions. The Lighthouse interactive assistant informs on three key aspects: what has happened, what is happening and what is happening that shouldn’t be.

Its 3D time-of-flight sensor, computer vision and machine learning technology enables the Lighthouse to keep you in the know on what’s happening at home. Here’s what the Lighthouse Intelligence Service will give you:

Ask Lighthouse : Know what happened at home just by asking.

: Know what happened at home just by asking. Real-Life Pings : Receive customized updates about activities you care about.

: Receive customized updates about activities you care about. Security Alerts with Emergency Activation : Get security alerts based on 3D movement and unknown person detection. Sound a siren or call the police from the app.

: Get security alerts based on 3D movement and unknown person detection. Sound a siren or call the police from the app. HaloVision : Color halos help you review video clips by people and pets.

: Color halos help you review video clips by people and pets. Wave Hello : Your family can say hello while you’re away, just by waving to Lighthouse.

: Your family can say hello while you’re away, just by waving to Lighthouse. 30-day Cloud Storage: Access the last 30 days of recorded video.

False alerts are often common with home security cameras because their sensors can get tricked by pet motion, headlights, and even shadows. Lighthouse camera’s AI monitoring eliminates the headache of false alerts as it only notifies you when it detects actual movement triggered by a person it doesn’t recognize. If you are notified, you can simply hit the siren or call the police, right from the alert.

Operating System requirements are iOS 10 or later, Android 4.4 or later, and connectivity requirements are high-speed Wi-Fi. It sells for $299, plus $100 for one year of Lighthouse Intelligence Service . $10/month thereafter, which can be cancelled anytime.