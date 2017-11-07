Disney Circle Internet Monitoring System for Parents Gets an Amazon Alexa Update

When the Circle with Disney product was introduced by Circle Media Labs a few years ago, it introduced a novel solution to a common challenge faced by most parents: effectively managing and monitoring the Internet use of their children. Circle with Disney comes with an app that informs parents about their kids’ online activities and limit screen time on every Internet connected device in the home, including smart phones, tablets, computers and gaming consoles. Parents can use the app to filter content, set a bedtime for devices and completely pause the Internet. Each child has her or her own profile and settings.

All these features are useful, but Circle Media Labs recently beefed up its system by adding Amazon Alexa and IFTTT support. Through Amazon Alexa, parents can now voice questions about their kids’ screen time. They can launch a general query like “Get the total usage” or get more specific by asking about online shopping or YouTube.

Meanwhile, connecting with IFTTT enables Circle with Disney to be connected to hundreds of smart home apps and devices. For example, parents can make light bulbs change color to notify kids that it’s time to turn off their phones and go to bed.

“These two latest integrations represent a major leap forward for the smart family,” says Lance Charlish, CEO of Circle Media. “By integrating more naturally into the ways in which families are already using technology, these Connections offer easy ways to not only keep screen time in check but ensure the family is practicing healthy habits.”

The Amazon Alexa and IFTTT support join apps, “Mothershp,” “ChoreMonster,” and “Landra,” to give kids the opportunity to earn screen time by doing chores around the house.

Circle Home is available for $99 at major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The free Circle companion app can be downloaded for iOS or Android devices from the Apple App Store or Google Play.