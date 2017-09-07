D-Link Miniature Wi-Fi Camera as Tall as a Deck of Cards; Costs Less than $60

For less than $60, you can add a second pair of eyes to your home, thanks to a new Wi-Fi camera introduced by D-Link. Standing no taller than a deck of cards, the Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8000LH) also has no problem squeezing inconspicuously into your home environment.

The Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera comes packed with HD 720p video as well as a 120 degree wide-angle lens. These features give users the ability to see more of their rooms, pets and kids while capturing even the smallest of details.

In addition to its small size, the Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera has all the features necessary for monitoring a home. Whether it’s the 4x digital zoom or 16 feet of night vision, all of the camera’s features can be accessed remotely through a smart device and the free mydlink Lite app. Simply set up the Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera on the existing Wi-Fi network and start using right away. Use the mydlink Lite app to get peace of mind and stream live HD 720p video from anywhere, at any time.

More about the Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8000LH):

Compact Design, Simple Setup – The inconspicuous camera is under 4 inches tall and in a few taps, guides users through the entire setup process

High Definition Resolution and Visibility – 120 degree field of view allows users to see entire rooms with 4x zoom and 720p HD resolution

Night Vision – View up to 16 feet in complete darkness with a built-in IR LED

Remote Access – Accessible anywhere on iOS devices, Android devices and Windows phones with the free mydlink Lite app

Sound & Motion Detection – Sound and motion sensors trigger push notifications to your mobile device

Simple Setup – Quick and easy setup with Bluetooth 4.0 on the mydlink Lite app

The Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8000LH) and the Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera 2 Pack (DCS- 8000LH/2PK) are available for $59.99 and $119.99, respectively.