Comcast Xfinity System Now Able to Control Philips Hue Light Bulb

Since its inception the Comcast Xfinity system has been broadening its scope of products it can monitor and control. The most recent addition to its portfolio of controllable smart home devices is the Philips Hue light bulb.

Xfinity Home customers can now easily manage and control their Philips Hue connected lighting system through the Xfinity Home mobile app. They can also create “rules,” or automated commands, that synchronize their lights with home security and other smart home functions. For instance, customers can automatically turn their lights on or off when they arm their security system when they leave for work, or automatically turn their lights on when dark, so their home appears occupied.

“Our partnership with Philips Lighting advances our commitment to bring our customers best-in-class devices they can trust and easily manage on one, integrated platform – the Xfinity Home platform,” says Daniel Herscovici, senior vice president and general manager of Xfinity Home. “With the Philips Hue family of products, our customers can customize their lighting according to their own needs and daily routines. They can also set up simple automated commands, such as turning on the hallway lights when they enter the home and disarm the system.”

“We are pleased to integrate the Philips Hue connected lighting system with Xfinity Home, and continue to expand our Friends of Hue, to deliver a personalized home security and automation experience,” adds Mark Cieri, vice president and general manager, Philips Lighting US. “It’s all about improving our customers’ lives and making them feel more comfortable within their homes.”

X1 customers with Xfinity Home service can also use their X1 voice remote to call up many home security and smart home commands. Customers can say “Xfinity Home Cameras,” to see their camera feeds, or “Xfinity Home Arm” and “Xfinity Home Disarm” to arm and disarm their security systems. In the near future, even more features and capabilities will be added to X1, so Xfinity Home customers can use their voice to control their Philips Hue connected lighting system.

Philips Hue is interoperable with more than 600 apps, products and platforms from other brands and developers to transform how customers experience and interact with light in their home.

Comcast Xfinity Home Overview

Comcast Xfinity Home combines home security, automation, and energy management into one unified experience. Customers can manage and stay connected to their homes via the mobile app, online portal, in-home Touchscreen Controller, or on their TV with the Xfinity X1 platform.

Package starts at $39.95/month with a 2-year agreement (promotional offers may apply) and includes:

24/7 professional monitoring from a certified central station

Battery and cellular back-up

Remote arm and disarm

Real-time text and email alerts

Easy-to-use Xfinity Home app

1 Touchscreen Controller

1 Wireless Keypad

1 Motion Sensor

3 Door/Window Sensors

Additional equipment and features available:

Indoor/Outdoor Camera

Smart Thermostat

24/7 Video Recording, monitoring and access to video clips

Remote Door Lock and Garage Door Access

Smoke alarm

Water Detection alarm

Partner Program

Xfinity Home Partner devices include:

August smart door lock

Chamberlain MyQ garage door opener

GE branded plug-in and in-wall smart switches by Jasco

Lutron plug-in dimmer kit

Nest learning thermostat

Sengled Element Touch connected LED lightbulbs