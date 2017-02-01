Comcast vs. AT&T: A Side-by-Side Comparison of Xfinity Home & Digital Life

By Stephen Hoops

If there is anything to take away from CES 2017, IoT devices and the automated smart home is on the cusp of reaching massive adoption outside of your typical tech enthusiast. People are beginning to expect more connectivity between their devices as more products like Amazon’s Dot and Google Home try to unify devices under one ecosystem.

Back in the day, it would be hard to figure that AT&T and Comcast would be in direct competition with one another. But once the two tech titans each began exploring how they could make an impact on the home security market, they eventually saw the opportunity to give its customers a fully secure and connected home.

AT&T Digital Life and Comcast’s Xfinity Home have very similar home security/automation offerings; neither is necessarily better than the other. However, there are a few differences that may help you choose which system will work best for your family, your needs, and your budget.

The Power of the Bundle

For existing customers of AT&T and Comcast, you’ll incur some great savings because you’ll be adding features to your pre-existing bundle. AT&T covers a few more bases with cell service and DirecTV customers; Comcast boasts at least 22.3 million subscribers. So in all likelihood, current customers of either will probably reap the most benefits by sticking with their existing provider.

For the homeowner looking for just home automation, chances are they have already signed up with one of the two telecom giants. When it comes to starting prices for using either as a stand-alone service, both start at $39.95 per month.

Price Comparisons – Starters vs. Premium Packages

Both AT&T and Comcast providers have tiers of service that break down into complex ways. There are several packages for each and several options in between, so here’s a look at what comes with starter options: Xfinity Secure 300 and Digital Life Smart Security.

Not much sets these two packages apart from one another, as they both include several pieces of equipment, 24/7 professional monitoring, remote control, and access to relatively equivalent mobile apps. Both have a 24-month contract with a cost of $39.99 per month.

The big difference is the devices included in each package. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the equipment that comes with AT&T’s and Comcast’s starter packages.

Xfinity Secure 300

Installation Cost: $99.00

3 Door/Window Contacts

1 Motion Detector

1 Touchscreen Control Panel

1 Wireless Keypad

Digital Life Smart Security

Installation Costs: $49.00

1 Keypad

1 Internal Siren

3 Recessed Door Contacts

3 Door/Window Contacts

1 Motion Detector

At face value, AT&T Digital Life Smart Security looks like it’s the more cost-efficient option with arguably more equipment and lower installation cost.

Switching over to premium offerings, the differences between equipment only gets more complicated. Xfinity’s top package is the Secure 350, and Digital Life has the Premium Security & Automation. Both come with a similar 24-month contract, but pricing for Xfinity starts at $49.95 per month, while Digital Life’s premium package starts at $64.99 per month. With such a big difference in monthly pricing, it begs to question whether AT&T is worth that much more.

Again, here’s a look at equipment that comes with the two premium packages:

Xfinity Secure 350

Installation Cost: $399.00

3 Door/Window Contacts

2 Lighting/Small Appliance Modules

1 Thermostat/Video Camera

1 Touch Screen Control Panel

1 Wireless Keypad

1 Video Camera (Indoor/Outdoor)

Digital Life Premium Security & Automation

Installation Cost: $199.00

1 Keypad

1 Internal Siren

3 Recessed Door Contacts

3 Door/Window Contacts

1 Motion Detector

1 Touchscreen Keypad

1 Touchscreen Door Lock

1 Video Camera

1 Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detector

1 Glass Break Sensor

2 Lighting/Small Appliance Modules

2 Water and Temperature Sensors

1 Thermostat

When it comes to getting what you pay for, it’s easy to see that Digital Life offers a slightly better value between the installation cost and the sheer amount of equipment included with the Premium Security & Automation package. But for those who are more concerned with home automation than security, there’s a third option to consider.

For smart home connectivity without all the bells and whistles of home security, Xfinity has the Control 150 package. It comes with a lot of the same equipment as the Xfinity Secure 300, as well as the same installation cost, but this package is at a low price of $19.95 per month, almost half of the other basic packages.

With a few slight differences, here’s what comes with Xfinity Control 150:

Xfinity Control 150

Installation Cost: $99.00

3 Door/Window Contacts

1 Motion Detector

1 Lighting/Small Appliance Module

1 Thermostat/Video Camera

1 Automation Hub

The last piece is what sets this package apart from the others. With an automation hub, Control 150 is much cheaper as a monthly plan to provide a consumer with a truly connected smart home. Although professional installation is recommended, this is the only packages where self-installation by a do-it-yourselfer is an option.

Smart Home Automation Comparison

As mentioned above, Xfinity Home has the Control 150 package which gives homeowners plenty of the equipment to automate the majority of the home. On top of that, Comcast has a whole slew of 3rd party devices that integrate with the security system. From the widely recognized Nest thermostat to garage door openers, Comcast may currently boasts a larger list of 3rd party IoT devices than AT&T Digital Life.

The AT&T Digital Life home automation options are broken out into separate plans for an additional cost.

Video Camera Package ($9.99/month, $99.00 installation fee)

Door Package ($4.99/month)

Energy Package ($4.99/month)

Water Detection ($4.99/month, $49.99 one-time equipment fee)

Water Control ($9.99/month, $249.99 one-time equipment fee)

For users who are after simple and cost-efficient options for home automation, Xfinity is the clear winner. For the combined value of home security and home automation, AT&T Digital Life does offer a more customization at a good price.

Limitations & Customer Support

Something to keep in mind is that the home security and automation packages from AT&T and Comcast can be purchased if you live in a part of the country where their respective services are available. They each boast pretty decent coverage, but there is the possibility that one can serve customers in one area while the other cannot.

Lastly, you want to be assured of reliable customer support in case something goes wrong. Make sure to do your homework and read customer reviews.

Security or Home Automation?

Neither AT&T Digital Life nor Comcast Xfinity Home is necessarily better than the other, so it all comes down to what potential type of system you really want. For some, security is the priority while others like the idea of having the home of the future via automation. Whatever the end goal, both Comcast and AT&T can provide a great way to improve the functionality of your home.

