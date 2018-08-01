Chamberlain Increases Garage Security with the Ultimate Security Bundle Garage Door Opener - Electronic House

There’s been a lot of focus on the front door when it comes to protecting a home from break-ins. And that’s ok. But the garage door is another popular entry point into the home. Not to mention the fact that it contains many valuables that thieves find appealing. For this reason, Chamberlain has developed a special bundle of products that add an extra layer of security to the garage door.

The Ultimate Security Bundle (B980) features Chamberlain’s quietest DC Belt Drive opener with built in Wi-Fi® Battery Backup and the Automatic Garage Door Lock. Like a deadbolt for your front door, the Automatic Garage Door Lock automatically engages every time the garage door closes. An audible click further assures homeowners their garage is secure.

“Understanding that homeowners keep valuable items in their garages and that 75 percent use the garage as the main access point to the home, security is top of mind when developing new Chamberlain garage door opener solutions,” says John Villanueva, vice president & general manager, Residential Access Solutions, Chamberlain. “Not only does the Ultimate Security Bundle include the Automatic Garage Door Lock but it also includes the highest level encryption to prevent hacking, battery backup and built-in smartphone control.”

Powered by myQ technology, the Chamberlain Ultimate Security Bundle provides homeowners with the ability to open and close their garage door from anywhere and receive alerts if its left open. Homeowners will also enjoy the ability to link myQ to other smart home devices. Additionally, the Ultimate Security Bundle comes with an integrated battery backup system that ensures continued operation during a power loss.

“Including valuable peace-of-mind features such as the Automatic Garage Door Lock and myQ technology, the Ultimate Security Bundle helps reassure homeowners that their garage is safe and secure, whether they are out running errands, out of town or home putting their children to bed,” adds Villanueva.

The Ultimate Security Bundle retails for $348 and is available in Lowe’s stores across the United States.