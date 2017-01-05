CES 2017: August Home Offers Possibly the Quickest Way to Lock a Door

Sure, it’s easy to grab your smartphone and go to the door lock app to lock the front door as you’re settling into bed for the night. But what if you could just hit a button on the nightstand? On nights where you’re just too darn sleepy to even look at your phone, it’s a solution that’s probably the simplest around, and August Home introduces it at CES 2017 thanks to integration with the Logitech POP Home Switch.

“Logitech POP is a great way to automate the connected home with the simple push of a button,” says Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home Inc. “Our products already work with Logitech Harmony remotes for smart home control, and support for POP means users have more options for how they interact with our Smart Lock.”

When combined with August Connect, users can place POP by a bedside table and use it to control an August Smart Lock and nighttime lights before going to bed. And since the August Smart Lock already works with the Harmony hub-based remote, POP can be used to initiate an Activity like “Movie Night” – the TV, cable and stereo turn on, smart lights dim and the August Smart Lock is locked.

Nothing’s More Important Than Keeping Your Home Safe for Your Family Security is one of the most popular electronic amenities for the smart home. Whether your system is programmed by a professional or you go it alone by using DIY home security products, a well-planned system can ensure peace of mind. Our 14 point checklist will help determine if your house is a strong candidate for a professional security system. Get the checklist!



Simple three-way control lets users press once, press twice, or press-and-hold to trigger different preset commands. Each switch is wireless and battery-powered, which means it can be used almost anywhere.

The August Smart Lock also works with a number of other smart home brands including Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, Logitech, Nest and Xfinity Home.