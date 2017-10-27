Artificial Intelligence: Will It Replace Professional Security Monitoring Services?

Home security systems have traditionally been monitored by outside, professional alarm monitoring companies. Real live people are at the ready to answer the call when an alarm is triggered in your home. Monthly monitoring fees have always simply been a fact of life for home security system owners.

Now that we’re in the midst of an Internet of Things revolution, other options are presenting. Amazon is just one of several major companies that foresee digital assistants taking over the task of alarm monitoring for homeowners now and into the future.

A digital assistant is, by definition, an application program that can understand natural language and perform electronic tasks for the end user. Among the most popular are Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s Assistant.

Digital assistants are programmed with artificial intelligence,(AI) machine learning and voice recognition technology. As the end user interacts with his digital assistant, the AI programming uses sophisticated algorithms to learn from the data inputted and becomes more proficient better at predicting the end user’s needs.

But is trusting your digital assistant to monitor your home security system a safe decision? With an outside monitoring service, staffed by human beings, you have the peace of mind that someone is actually there looking out for you and can dispatch a police response, if needed, to assist. Has technology come far enough that self-monitoring is good enough for most homeowners?

The fact is technology has now paved the way for homeowners on a budget to self-monitor their security systems if they choose to. The latest systems on the market combine artificial intelligence with motion detectors, sensors, and security cameras to instantly determine if a break-in or other emergency situation is occurring. Thanks to AI algorithms like voice and facial recognition, some systems, such as the Flare from BuddyGuard can actually call for emergency response by itself.

The choice to retain an outside monitoring company vs. self-monitoring is up to you. It’s wise to weigh the capabilities and benefits of both specific to your own requirements before making a decision.