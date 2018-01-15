Alarm.com Offers Smart Thermostat that Protects Home From Flooding, Mold, HVAC Issues

The claim to fame of most smart thermostats is the ability to efficiently heat and cool and home. A new smart thermostat from Alarm.com does this plus a much more. Unveiled at CES 2018 recently, the thermostat proactively detects and responds to common home maintenance problems before they escalate into big-ticket home repairs. Issues like HVAC failure, flooding, water damage, and mold can be identified quickly and resolved, thanks to the smart thermostat’s advanced cloud intelligence and connectivity with devices and sensors throughout the home.

Here’s a list of how the smart thermostat can protect your home from damage and ensure a safe, clean, healthy home environment:

HVAC Protection. A faulty HVAC system or furnace is the most common emergency home repair. The smart thermostat monitors a home’s HVAC system, alerting service providers and homeowners of issues before they result in complete system failure and costly off-hour emergency repairs.

Home Environment Protection. By intelligently balancing both humidity and temperature set points, the thermostat can help prevent health risks and cleanup costs associated with mold, which can exceed $7,500. By keeping humidity in check, the thermostat maintains a home environment that’s is comfortable for the family and inhospitable for mold. Winter Freeze Protection alerts homeowners before pipes can freeze and burst.

Comfort Protection. Remote temperature sensing makes it easy to optimize a home’s temperature to any room at a specific time.

“Alarm.com applied the same approach that we pioneered with our home security technology to make sense of anomalous conditions throughout the home environment,” says Dan Kerzner, Alarm.com’s chief product officer. “By applying machine learning to various inputs from our broad ecosystem of devices and sensors, we created a new category of capability that extends peace of mind beyond traditional security.”

Alarm.com Thermostat Features Elegant Cosmetics

The simple and elegant design of the new alarm.com thermostat blends with any décor and includes a new user interface and hardware innovations. For easier installation, the thermostat automatically detects HVAC wiring and configures settings to the home’s system.

Alarm.com expects the smart thermostat to be available May 2018.