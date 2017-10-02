ADT Launches DIY Home Security System with No Contract Professional Monitoring

There’s some important crossover happening in the home security industry. DIY home security systems are merging with professional monitoring services, giving you want could be perceived as the best of both worlds. ADT is the latest to offer this unique blend of home protection.

Teaming up with Samsung, ADT has developed a new professionally monitored, self-installed home security system powered by Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

Consisting of a Home Security Starter Kit and Home Safety Expansion Pack, you can buy the system that suits your needs and back it by ADT professional monitoring with no long-term contract. The starter kit, which retails for $549.99, includes a Security Hub, two Door and Window Detectors, and a Motion Detector. Additional sensors, including fire, carbon monoxide and water detector, can be added at any time with the Home Safety Expansion Pack for $199.99.

The ADT Security Hub also works like a SmartThings home automation hub, which means you can use the system to control other items like door locks, thermostats, lights, and more. Bottom line: you can grow the system to serve as a complete home automation solution, which can be monitored and controlled from a smartphone app. From this app you can also sign up for 24/7 professional monitoring services at any time. Monthly monitoring fees start at $14.99 for life safety and $24.99 for security services.

“We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, and with this launch we’re truly redefining the home security industry,” says Jay Darfler, senior vice president, ADT Emerging Markets. “By partnering with Samsung SmartThings, we’re able to expand our professional monitoring services to even more customers looking for the smartest and safest DIY home security solution on the market.”

Here is a breakdown of the ADT/SmartThings DIY security features:

No contracts to sign for professional monitoring. Use an app to sign up at any time

The Security Hub features a built-in 7-inch touchscreen with a siren and cellular backup

System can be controlled via the touchscreen and mobile app

Additional products can be integrated and controlled via the system: door locks, thermostats, voice assistants

The Home Security Starter Kit and Home Safety Expansion Pack will be available for pre-order on BestBuy.com and Samsung.com. It will be available on Oct. 29 at Best Buy stores, BestBuy.com, Samsung.com and SmartThings.com