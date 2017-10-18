abode Home Security System Control Nest Thermostats, Philips Hue Light Bulbs and More

abode, a DIY home security system, now features full support for Nest and ecobee thermostats and smart RGB lighting integration with LifX and Philips Hue. While protecting your home and loved ones you can enjoy the convenience of automated lighitng and thermostat control. In one system your home environment becomes more manageable.

abode Systems recently nveiled several new abode-certified devices that further smart thermostat functionality for the ecobee and Nest smart thermostats. Other new offerings include a new 1080p streaming camera and door sensors. The new devices join a growing list of supported smart home devices that empower abode users to build their smart home their way.

According to the company’s press announcement, new to the abode lineup, the 1080p streaming camera provides live video and connection to a user’s network via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. The camera automatically uploads video clips to a timeline when an alarm occurs and includes two-way voice communication. Additionally, the streaming camera can be integrated into abode home automation routines to record clips when events occur. Integrated IR LEDs provide night vision in low light conditions.

In addition to the streaming camera, abode introduced a mini door / window sensor, and two door sensors.

Z-Wave devices that are also now supported include the Aeotec Door/Window Sensor 6, Aeotec Smart Dimmer 6, FortrezZ Z-Wave Water Valve, Sensative Invisible Door/Window Strips, and ZooZ Z-Wave Valve Controller.

On the lighting side, abode has introduced RGB light bulb support for LifX and Philips Hue. The abode app will give customers power over the brightness, hue, and saturation for all RGB lighting from those brands. The abode Amazon Alexa Smart Home Skill are now able to support voice control of the RGB smart lighting devices from LifX and Philips so Alexa can control the lighting in any room via simple commands.

The 1080p streaming camera sells for $149. Prices vary for different sensor models.