6 Essential Tools for Top-Notch Home Security

People who secure their homes with a security system become quite familiar with all the components that, together, work to help keep them safe. But for those considering getting one, a crash course in security system lingo may be in order. Here are the elements that add up to a complete home security system:

Control Panel: Think of this as the main artery of your system. Typically, it’s a touchpad to enter passcodes to arm and disarm it. Some can also be voice controlled. The control panel is the component that communicates with all the others in your system, and also serves to connect it to your alarm monitoring company.

Key Fob: is an alternative to the traditional touchpad used to arm and disarm your security system. A key fob, similar to a remote car lock, lets you do so before you come through the door. Your installing dealer should be able to provide you with several to accommodate however many users you need to provide them to. They can also be used to set the system, at home or remotely.

Motion Sensors: are your friends. Often termed motion detectors because they detect when an intruder enters your home, motion sensors communicate with the control panel to let them know when this happens. When closed, the sensors are touching and everything is noted as secure. When the system is on, if a door or window is opened, it triggers the magnetic connector that ‘senses’ when the sensors are or are not touching, and communicates that to your control panel.

Security Cameras: keep watch over what’s happening. Internet Protocol (IP) cameras capture and record activity and many are now equipped to send you the video feed to an accompanying app. You can choose a camera specific to your needs (Pan & Tilt, Stationary, Swivel, Day & Night Vision, etc.).

Electric Door Locks: give you the added security of knowing your doors are locked, even remotely via your smartphone, enabling you to monitor your home while you’re away.

A Panic Button or Pendant: is a popular add-on that the user wears that allows immediate contact with the monitoring company to alert them that help is needed. With the press of the button, they will respond to check if help is needed and, if so, the monitoring center can then remotely send emergency personnel to assist.