5 Security Tips to Fend Off Holiday Hackers

Chances are, you or someone in your family received a laptop, tablet, or some other smart, Internet-connected device as a gift this holiday season.

To help keep your family safe during the holidays, McAfee, a leading cybersecurity company, offers up the following tips:

Think before you click:One of the easiest ways for cybercriminals to compromise your device is through a malicious link. Be skeptical if you receive a link or other solicitation that you are not expecting.

Update your software:Whether it’s your PC, smartphone, digital assistant or even your drone, keep the software up to date. Manufacturers plug security holes with device updates so it’s important to always install the latest versions as soon as possible. Where applicable use up-to-date security software.

Beware of shady public Wi-Fi hotspots: Cybercriminals often deploy fake Wi-Fi hotspots that appear to be legitimate, but give them visibility into your browsing habits. If you have to use public Wi-Fi, refrain from online shopping or banking. If you need to shop or bank on public Wi-Fi use a Virtual Private Network (VPN), like McAfee Safe Connect, to encrypt your network traffic. (With bank-grade Wi-Fi encryption, your personal data and online activities are kept private, even when you’re connected to a public Wi-Fi and/or an open network. You can protect your privacy by hiding your IP address. Your physical location and information such as banking account credentials and credit card info are secure while surfing online. McAfee Safe Connect allows you to connect through a virtual server at locations around the world to access your favorite content and geo-restricted apps and sites from anywhere.)

Do your homework:Not all manufacturers take security seriously, especially when it comes to connected toys, so it’s important to research if there have been any reported security vulnerabilities before purchasing.

Protect your home network: Secure all of your connected devices and your home Internet at its source with McAfee Secure Home Platform. This solution gives you insight into what devices are on your network, and protects all of your connected devices.