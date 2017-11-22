Looking for Convenient Control of Your Outdoor Lights?

Power management company Eaton introduces the All-Pro MS180BT sensor, a Bluetooth-enabled motion sensor that lets users control their outdoor security lighting from the convenience of a mobile app. The sensor is compatible with any LED or incandescent security lighting product that uses a standard ½-inch threading connection.

“Our Bluetooth-enabled sensor allows users to conveniently adjust motion and photocell sensitivity; duration settings; and to control a fixture wirelessly, including bypassing the motion function to temporarily put the fixture in flood mode, without touching the light fixture or a switch,” says Tyler Johnston, director of marketing, Residential Utility and Security Products, Eaton’s Lighting Division. “Without the need to climb a ladder to access the security light, this sensor provides a safer, faster and more convenient way to make adjustments.”

The easy-to-use app allows the iOS or Android device to connect directly to the fixture with a range of up to 60 feet. Without the need for a gateway, hub, or even a Wi-Fi connection, installation is simple and fixture response time is fast. In addition, the app allows professionals to complete installation and commissioning without accessing the end user’s smart device.

The sensor features a 180-degree detection area and is compatible with most Eaton outdoor light-emitting diode security lights, as well as other compatible security floodlight fixtures. The product is available in white or bronze.

In a recent post from streetdirectory.com, the various benefits of outdoor motion sensor security lights were highlighted:

If you are away from your home it will be protected because the lights come on bright all over your yard and anywhere they are pointed. You can feel safer knowing everyone can be seen. It is proven fact that homes with motion sensors have less crime than those that do not.2. There are many outdoor sensor security lights available. You can go online and look for the perfect one for your home. There are wireless and hardwired options.

Motion lights are convenient for the family. When you come home and it is dark inside your home the motion lights will come on. If your hands are full you will be able to see to open the door. If your kids get dropped off after school, or playing sports, they can see to get into the garage, or to put their key into the door.4. Motion lights can clear your lawn of rabbits, and skunks because the pest do not like light. When it is dark outside it will scare them and they will leave the yard. If you have problems with raccoons in the trash you will not have this problem anymore because they will be scared and run off.5. Security lights save money. You do not have to have your lights on all day or night. They will come on only when there is someone in your yard. So you will save on bulbs and also you will see it is more useful for your home.6. Outdoor motion sensor security lights help your neighbors watch your house. If you go on vacation they can see if the light goes on in your yard, so they can go check out the house.