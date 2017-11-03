Smart Locks Simplify and Improve Home Security

We’ve all grown accustomed to using a traditional, physical key. They’ve been around since, well, almost since time began. According to Wikipedia, the first all-metal locks appeared between the years 870 and 900, and are attributed to the English craftsmen. It is also said that the key was invented by Theodore of Samos in the 6th century B.C. But in today’s modern world, the tried and true physical key is now stepping aside a bit to make room for the onslaught of smart door locks.

Simply stated, smart locks integrate with your smartphone to allow you to control access to your home in a variety of ways and provide you with an extra layer of security. They can send you notifications about visitors at your door and have the ability to grant entry to those you authorize access to.

As ADT explains, smart door locks are one of the easiest ways to integrate smart home devices into your house. These smart home products vary from a basic touchpad which allow you to open the door by entering a code, all the way to smartphone-connected locks that will unlock as you approach the door, sound an alarm if a shock sensor is triggered, and notify you of visitors via a mobile app.

There are many very reliable smart door locks on the market to choose from. Some of the notables include:

August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Generation+ Connect Bundle – Silver, which works with Amazon Alexa. It can be purchased on Amazon for $299.99

Schlage BE365VCAM619 Camelot Keypad Deadbolt, Satin Nickel, priced at $94.97

Kwikset 910 Z-Wave SmartCode Electronic Touchpad Deadbolt which sells for $129.00

Samsung SHS-2920 EX Smart Door Lock + 6 RF Key Tags, priced at $119.99

And, a sigh of relief – most of the popular smart door locks on the market are designed to be installed easily with only a screwdriver and can be mounted without any wiring.